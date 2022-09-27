Deepika Padukone taken to Breach Candy Hospital in emergency last night

Deepika Padukone last featured in the movie 'Gehraiyaan'

Earlier today, news came out that Bollywood’s renowned actress Deepika Padukone was taken to the Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai last night as her health deteriorated a bit.

The Pathan actress complained of uneasiness due to which she was rushed immediately to the hospital in emergency. She went through a couple of tests at the hospital.

The sources revealed that they have been trying to reach out Padukone’s team to get an update about her health, but they did not get any response.

According to the sources, Deepika’s health condition is better now.

Prior this year, while Deepika was at the shoot of her film Project K in Hyderabad, she was admitted at the Kamineni Hospital as she had an increased heart rate.

On the work front, the Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani actress will be next seen in the film Pathaan opposite John Abraham and Shah Rukh Khan. The film is slated to release on January 25th, 2023.

As per PinkVilla, Deepika Padukone is also working on upcoming films like; Project K alongside Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan and Fighter with Hrithik Roshan. The actress was last seen in an OTT film Gehraiyaan.