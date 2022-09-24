Meghan playing gooseberry instead of ending feud between King Charles and Harry?

Prince Harry is reportedly staying away from the royal family because of his wife Meghan Markle.



The Duke of Sussex, as per reports, snubbed his father King Charles III after his wife was not allowed to attend the family gathering at Balmoral Castle on September 8.

The Duchess reportedly wanted to accompany Harry as royals raced to the Scottish estate to say their final goodbyes to Queen Elizabeth II.

Meghan who seems to be an uninvited guest for the royal family since she made serious allegations against some members of the Firm in her first explosive interview with US TV host Oprah Winfrey after quitting the royal job.

However, King Charles and Prince William still want to spend time with Harry, but apparently avoid to do so because of Meghan.

Following Queen's coffin procession from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall, Harry and Meghan were seen holding hands and supporting one another during the emotional time, apparently sending a message of their strong bonding to the concerns.

Royal fans and experts have urged the Archie and Lilibet's mom to play her role to end feud between her husband Harry and the senior royals. The Duchess is being advised to paly as mediator instead of 'gooseberry'.