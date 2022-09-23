Camilla recalls Queen Elizabeth II cracking up over wardrobe malfunction

Camilla paid a touching tribute to Queen Elizabeth II after the monarch’s death as the new Queen Consort cherished Her Majesty’s funniest memories.
BBC aired a pre-recorded tribute in which Camilla weighed in on how the Queen ‘carved’ her own role.
“She made a rule that she had her private time and her private passions and then her public role and I think that is very important that the diary is planned out so you know when you’re on duty and when you’ve got to do things,” the Queen Consort continued.
Recalling a funny moment, Camilla said: “I remember coming from here at Clarence House to go to Windsor the day I got married.”
“When I probably wasn’t firing on all cylinders, quite nervous. For some unknown reason I put on a pair of shoes and one had an inch heel and one had a two-inch heel. Talk about hop-a-long,” the expert said.
“There was nothing I could do. I was halfway down in the car before I realized and she could see and she laughed about it,” the expert revealed. “She had a good sense of humour.”
Prince William and Kate Middleton share their thoughts on rainbow that appeared after Queen's death
Prince William and Kate Middleton change name of their YouTube channel
'House of the Dragon': Olivia Cooke, Emma D’Arcy take over key roles
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's exit from the royal family was a "relief" to William and Kate
The Prince and princess of Wales were all smiles when they made her first appearance at Windsor's Guildhall to meet...
'King Charles has got a strong team, even if it's not a larger team'