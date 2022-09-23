Camilla recalls Queen Elizabeth II cracking up over wardrobe malfunction

FileFootage

Camilla paid a touching tribute to Queen Elizabeth II after the monarch’s death as the new Queen Consort cherished Her Majesty’s funniest memories.



BBC aired a pre-recorded tribute in which Camilla weighed in on how the Queen ‘carved’ her own role.

“She made a rule that she had her private time and her private passions and then her public role and I think that is very important that the diary is planned out so you know when you’re on duty and when you’ve got to do things,” the Queen Consort continued.

Recalling a funny moment, Camilla said: “I remember coming from here at Clarence House to go to Windsor the day I got married.”

“When I probably wasn’t firing on all cylinders, quite nervous. For some unknown reason I put on a pair of shoes and one had an inch heel and one had a two-inch heel. Talk about hop-a-long,” the expert said.

“There was nothing I could do. I was halfway down in the car before I realized and she could see and she laughed about it,” the expert revealed. “She had a good sense of humour.”