'Squid Game' star Lee Jung Jae tests positive for COVID-19 

Squid game star Lee Jung-jae has postponed all his schedule activities after tested positive for COVID-19.
On September 21, Allkpop reported that Lee agency confirmed the news about the actor positive test of COVID-19.
Actor agency issued a statement about a situation and said that "Actor took a PCR test, and the results were positive. As per quarantine authorities' instructions, he has currently halted all his schedule and self-isolating at home."
Recently, Lee attended the "74th Primetime Emmy Awards" in Los Angeles and took home the "Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series" award for his performance in Netflix's Squid Game.
On September 18, he went to the "Toronto International Film Festival" for his first film as a filmmaker Hunt which had its North American premiere there.
Kim Kardashian reveals facing criticism has 'gotten easier' after spending more than a decade in front of camera
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry arrived in UK on September 3.
It remains to be seen how many more title tracks will unveil ahead of her album release on October 21st
King Charles III is the reigning monarch of Britain after Queen Elizabeth II
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attended Queen Elizabeth II funeral together
Britney Spears takes a holiday in Hawaii with Sam Asghari to 'clear her mind' following family drama