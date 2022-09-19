Matthew McConaughey’s candid conversation on ‘consent’ for healthy relationship

Matthew McConaughey recently shared a valuable lesson his father taught him during his childhood.
According to PEOPLE, the Interstellar star spoke up about the sexual abuse he went through as a teenager on the premiere of episode of Amanda de Cadenet’s podcast The Conversation: About the Men.
When asked how he understood the right way to “approach sexual situations” during his adolescence period.
The Mud actor gave credit to his dad for “teaching” the actor about “consent” at an early age.
“My father is talking to me as his son, as a male in this situation and speaking to me about a heterosexual relationship,” the actor recalled.
He continued, “If you ever feel the girl the female hesitates, stop.”
Amanda was stunned to know that the actor’s father taught him a golden rule while dealing with a female partner in a relation.
The actor mentioned, “He even said this: ‘You may even feel them hesitate and then after you stop… Don’t. Wait until next time.’”
“And he was right,” remarked the 52-year-old, while adding, “Trust you'll have another day if it’s meant to be.”
Angelina has reportedly applied for visa to visit Pakistan
More than 52,000 Canadians also sent messages through an online book of condolences
The post comes after Reese celebrate her 'favourite' daughter on her special day earlier this month
Christopher has been gradually losing weight ever since committing to a healthier lifestyle in 2020
Queen Elizabeth's coffin has been lowered into the royal vault in St George's Chapel, in the grounds of Windsor Castle
Big B awaits the release of his forthcoming film 'Goodbye'