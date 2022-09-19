King Charles planning ‘shake-up’ for royal order against Prince Harry, Andrew

King Charles is reportedly looking to make ‘major changes’ to Prince Harry and Prince Andrew’s royal futures.
This claim has been made by Newsweek’s chief royal correspondent Jack Royston, in an interview with True Royalty TV’s The Royal Beat.
Royston began by saying, “Charles and Camilla were in Dumfries House.”
“Camilla was actually about to record an interview with Jenna Bush Hager, who said she heard footsteps running in the hallway.”
This claim has come shortly after the Telegraph reported that King Charles is looking to amend the laws surrounding who can act as his official stand-in.
“The move would see the Duke of York [Prince Andrew], the Duke of Sussex [Prince Harry] and Princess Beatrice all relieved of their duties as official stand-ins for the sovereign, should he be indisposed.”
