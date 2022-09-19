Lilibet and Archie attend Queen's funeral: Here's how

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s children Archie and Lilibet, who are in California with their grandmother Doria Ragland, are believed to have attended Queen Elizabet II's funeral via zoom as they were not brought to the UK by their parents.

Archie and Lilibet have reportedly been in touch with their parents via video call since the Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrived in Britain for charity work earlier this month. The California -based couple had to prolong their stay due to the sad demise of the Queen.

It's not confirmed by the Sussexes, but fans are speculating that they would surely be joining their royal relatives via video call or be watching their great-grandmother's funeral on TV.

Lilibet and Archie are reportedly in the care of nannies and Meghan Markle’s mother Doria Ragland at multi-million mansion in Montecito.



Earlier, there were reports that Harry and Meghan are considering flying Archie and Lilibet to Britain to attend the funeral of the Queen.

Meghan and Harry's three-year-old son Archie and their 15-month-old daughter Lili were not present for Queen Elizabeth's state funeral in persons today, while Kate Middleton and William's kids Prince George and Princess Charlotte took prominent role at their great-grandmother's funeral.

At one point, Meghan seemed to miss Lilibet and Archie as she followed Kate Middleton and her kids.