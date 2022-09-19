 
Monday September 19, 2022
Lilibet and Archie attend Queen's funeral: Here's how

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's children Archie and Lilibet have reportedly been in touch with their parents via video call

By Web Desk
September 19, 2022
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s children Archie and Lilibet,  who are in California  with their grandmother   Doria Ragland, are believed to have attended Queen Elizabet II's funeral via zoom as they were not brought to the UK by their parents.

Archie and Lilibet have reportedly been in touch with their parents via video call since the Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrived in Britain for charity work earlier this month. The California -based couple had to prolong their stay due to the sad demise of  the Queen.

 It's not confirmed by the Sussexes, but fans are speculating that they would  surely be joining their royal relatives  via video call or  be watching their great-grandmother's funeral  on  TV.  

Lilibet  and Archie are reportedly in the care of nannies and Meghan Markle’s mother Doria Ragland at multi-million mansion in Montecito.

Earlier, there were reports that Harry and Meghan are considering flying Archie and Lilibet to Britain to attend the funeral of the Queen.

Meghan and Harry's three-year-old son Archie and their 15-month-old daughter Lili were not present for Queen Elizabeth's state funeral in persons today, while Kate Middleton and William's kids Prince George and Princess Charlotte took prominent role at their great-grandmother's funeral. 

At one point, Meghan seemed to miss Lilibet and Archie as she followed Kate Middleton and her kids.