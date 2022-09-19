Prince Edward and Sophie Wessex wipe away tears at Queen Elizabeth's funeral

File footage

The Earl and Countess of Wessex were spotted wiping away tears during the funeral service for the late monarch, Queen Elizabeth II.

Sophie, who was known as Her Majesty's closest daughter-in-law, broke down in tears as she was seen wiping tears with a tissue.

While the Queen's youngest son was seen using his white gloves to mop up his tears during a very emotional service.

The Wessex pair was seated on the front row, alongside King Charles III, the Queen Consort, Camilla, the Princess Royal, Anne and her husband Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Lawrence, and Prince Andrew.

The Duke of York was also seen crying as he entered the historical church for the service.

Members of the royal family were among 2,000 mourners – including world leaders, senior politicians, and other royals from across the globe – gathered at the historical church on Monday.