Ali Sethi sings 'Pasoori' at Harvard University: See video

Original Pasoori featured Ali Sethi and Shae Gill

Pakistani Singer Ali Sethi recently performed his hit song Pasoori at the Harvard University, he once again impressed the international audience with his soulful voice.

Ali shared the video of the theatre where he was performing the song with a caption:”#pasoori at #harvard YOU GUYS ARE INSANE.”

The video showed the entire audience, cheering, clapping and also singing the song out loud with Ali Sethi.

Coke studio’s song Pasoori was a mixture of Shae Gill’s blissful voice and Ali Sethi’s soulful vibe. The song transcended boundaries and left the global audience stunned.



Pasoori also got a remix version that featured: Ali Sethi, Marwan Moussa and Reekado Banks.