Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt's 'Brahmastra' reaches a mark of INR 300 crore

Ayan Mukherji's directorial film Brahmastra, starring Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor in vital roles, has finally reached to a mark of INR 300 crore, tops at the global box office.
Director/producer Karan Johar shared the global collection of his new venture. Taking it to his Instagram handle, Johar wrote: "Love and light ruling the global box office at #1! entering the second week with a heart full of gratitude and excitement!!"
The film was released globally on September 9th, and in less than ten days, it has entered the INR 300 crore club.
Ranbir Kapoor recently interacted with his fans after a screening of Brahmastra and told them: "Audeince se jo pyaar mil raha hai, usse bada Brahmastra kucch nahi hain."
He further praised his director friend Ayan Mukerji for the dedication, hard work and love he has put in, to bring out such an amazing film.
According to IndiaToday, Brahmastra is a Trilogy. The film will have three parts. The second installment of the movie will be released in 2025, as per the confirmation made by Filmmaker Ayan Mukerji.
