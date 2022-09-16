Netflix's 'Narco-Saints' season 2: Everything to know

Netflix’s Korean series Narco-Saints has been under the limelight since its release in early September.
The crime drama revolves around an entrepreneur who joins and participates in a government mission to hunt down a Korean drug lord situated in Suriname.
Inspired by true events, the show has garnered a huge fan following, and are curious to know if it will have a season two.
Here’s everything revealed about Narco-Saints season two so far.
The makers of the show haven’t given any update on Narco-Saints season two. However, as the series landed at No. 7 on Netflix’s Top 10 list soon after its release, its popularity might lead the creators of the show to think about the second season.
Fans are hoping to see some familiar faces from season one including Park Hae-soo, Jo Woo-jin, Ha Jung-woo, and Hwang Jung-min.
Season one of the show took inspiration from the life events of Cho Bong Haeng, who ran a drugs organization in Suriname. This indicates that the second season might cover the remaining parts of the tale with Netflix branching the characters out elsewhere.
Fans have their fingers crossed for Narco-Saints season two as the news of a new season is still not confirmed. However, if the news is confirmed, the expected date for the series to arrive on Netflix would be in late 2023.
Anne Heche’s posthumous memoir addresses her relation with Ellen DeGeneres and other personal stories
They are now co-parenting their two children Charlie, 12, and Frances, six
Her appearance at the dinner comes after she was spotted on a Venetian getaway with her new boyfriend, last month
A gossip columnist speaks about Cara Delevingne and Amber Heard relation, detail inside
The businesswoman brought along her daughter, Stormi, 4, whom she shares with singer, Travis Scott
Sara Ali Khan last featured in the film Atrangi Re opposite Akshay Kumar