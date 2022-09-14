Demi Lovato says this music tour will be her 'last' one amid health concern: Here's why

Demi Lovato hints this music tour will be her 'last' one amid health concern: Here's why

Demi Lovato has recently pointed out at quitting her current tour in a now-deleted Instagram story on Tuesday.



According to Page Six, the 30-year-old singer, who uses she/her and they/them pronouns, did not share details about her health issues.

However, she posted a photo of her looking out a hotel room window and wrote, “I am so sick, I can’t get out of bed. I can’t do this anymore. This next tour will be my last. I love you and thank you guys.”

After a short while, the Heart Attack crooner returned to her Insta stories and added, “Gonna power thru it for you guys [sick emoji] [black heart emoji] I’ll need help singing so sing loud for me bb’s!!”



The Neon Light hit-maker also shared her image from backstage and said, “I barely have a voice, I’m gonna be pointing the mic to the audience a lot tonight.”

Following her concert, the Skin of My Teeth singer thanked the audience as she stated, “You guys really pulled thru tonight. Thank you so much. I love you more than you know.”

In the meantime, Demi has lately been open about her struggles with an eating disorder and substance abuse in earlier interviews.