Demi Lovato says this music tour will be her 'last' one amid health concern: Here's why

Wednesday September 14, 2022
Demi Lovato to quit her music tour due to illness, as per media report

By Web Desk
September 14, 2022
Demi Lovato hints this music tour will be her 'last' one amid health concern: Here's why

Demi Lovato has recently pointed out at quitting her current tour in a now-deleted Instagram story on Tuesday.

According to Page Six, the 30-year-old singer, who uses she/her and they/them pronouns, did not share details about her health issues.

However, she posted a photo of her looking out a hotel room window and wrote, “I am so sick, I can’t get out of bed. I can’t do this anymore. This next tour will be my last. I love you and thank you guys.”

After a short while, the Heart Attack crooner returned to her Insta stories and added, “Gonna power thru it for you guys [sick emoji] [black heart emoji] I’ll need help singing so sing loud for me bb’s!!”

The Neon Light hit-maker also shared her image from backstage and said, “I barely have a voice, I’m gonna be pointing the mic to the audience a lot tonight.”

Following her concert, the Skin of My Teeth singer thanked the audience as she stated, “You guys really pulled thru tonight. Thank you so much. I love you more than you know.”

In the meantime, Demi has lately been open about her struggles with an eating disorder and substance abuse in earlier interviews.  