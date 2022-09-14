Britons abandon cars to catch glimpse of Queen's coffin: Video

British pubic paid an amazing tribute to Queen Elizabeth II when her coffin arrived in London on Tuesday.

People have been seen abandoning their vehicles on the slip roads along the A40 as the Queen's coffin passes by.



Thousands have lined the streets for a chance to see the Queen's final journey.

The Queen's coffin has arrived at Buckingham Palace to be greeted by members of the Royal Family

It will move on Wednesday to Westminster Hall, where the Queen will lie in state for four days.