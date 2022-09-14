 
Wednesday September 14, 2022
Britons abandon cars to catch glimpse of Queen's coffin: Video

Queen's Coffin will move on Wednesday to Westminster Hall, where she will lie in state for four days

By Web Desk
September 14, 2022
British pubic paid  an amazing tribute to  Queen Elizabeth II when her   coffin  arrived in London on Tuesday.

People have been seen abandoning their vehicles on the slip roads along the A40 as the Queen's coffin passes by.

Thousands have lined the streets for a chance to see the Queen's final journey.

The Queen's coffin has arrived at Buckingham Palace to be greeted by members of the Royal Family

It will move on Wednesday to Westminster Hall, where the Queen will lie in state for four days.