Britons abandon cars to catch glimpse of Queen's coffin: Video

British pubic paid an amazing tribute to Queen Elizabeth II when her coffin arrived in London on Tuesday.
People have been seen abandoning their vehicles on the slip roads along the A40 as the Queen's coffin passes by.
Thousands have lined the streets for a chance to see the Queen's final journey.
The Queen's coffin has arrived at Buckingham Palace to be greeted by members of the Royal Family
It will move on Wednesday to Westminster Hall, where the Queen will lie in state for four days.
Meghan Markle to travel in car during Wednesday's procession
London readies for queen's send-off
The Royal Air Force C-17 Globemaster flew the Queen's coffin from Edinburgh to London
Princess Anne wrote: "I was fortunate to share the last 24 hours of my dearest Mother’s life"
The expert noted that jewels not buried with Queen Elizabeth are likely to remain in the royal collection
Prince Harry has been advised to cancel his tell-all memoir after his pledge to "honour" King Charles