Kartik Aaryan collaborates with Anurag Basu for Aashiqui 3: 'it’s going to be heart-wrenching'

Kartik Aaryan is currently basking in the glory of Aneez Bazmee’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.



Following the success of the movie, the Luka Chuppi actor has been signing movies and this time the actor is all set to collaborate with Anurag Basu and Vishesh Films for Aashiqui 3.

Lately, the young heartthrob turned to Instagram and unveiled the first teaser of the third instalment of the hit movie.

Captioning the post, the 31-year-old penned the iconic song, “Ab Tere Bin Ji Lenge Hum… Zeher Zindagi Ka Pi Lenge Hum (Now I can live without you, and even drink of the poison of life).

The Dhamaka actor also mentioned that this is going to be his “first with Basu D”.

“This one is going to be heart-wrenching!!” he added.

Before this teaser, Kartik also posted a group photo along with Pritam, Anurag, Mukesh Bhatt and Bhushan Kumar (T-Series), calling it “Team A.”`



Speaking to Variety magazine about the movie, the actor has expressed his elation over getting the amazing role.



“The timeless classic Aashiqui is something I grew up watching and working on Aashiqui 3 is like a dream come true,” said the actor.

He continued, “I feel privileged yet grateful collaborating with Bhushan Kumar and Mukesh Bhatt for this opportunity.”

Kartik noted that “collaborating with Anurag” would shape him “in many ways”.