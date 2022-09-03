Britney Spears son dishes out reason he skipped mom's wedding with Sam Asghari

Britney Spears son is sharing his side of the story amid mother's social media fall out.

In an interview with The Daily Mail, the teenager admitted he did not feel like attending his mother's wedding was the right call for him. Britney tied the knot with beau Sam Asghari this year.

"At the time it just wasn't a good time to go. I'm not saying that I'm not happy for her," says Jayden.

"I'm really happy for them, but she didn't invite the whole family, and then if it was just going to be me and Preston, I just don't see how that situation would have ended on good terms."

Jayden later spoke about Britney's rift with her father Jamie while sharing his opinion on the conservatorship.

"At first he was just trying to be like any father, letting [his] daughter pursue her dream of becoming a superstar, but I did think maybe the conservatorship went on too long. Probably why my mom was very angry about the whole situation that she was working for too long — I personally think she was. She should have taken a break and relaxed," he says.