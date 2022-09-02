Video: BTS Jin joins Jungkook for birthday celebrations: It's chaotic!'

BTS' Jin joined Jungkook during the live celebration of his birthday with fans and the maknae and hyung pairing, in one frame, made the live very chaotic.



On September 1, 2022, BTS Jungkook appeared live on the Weverse app to interact with fans a few hours before his birthday ended.

Jin appeared suddenly during the live broadcast as a special guest to wish his fellow member 'A Happy Birthday.'

He brought a cake and grapes for Jungkook and revealed that the grapes were from his uncle's farm and he was distributing it to everyone, as reported from Koreaboo.

Jin got a little too drunk and Jungkook had to ask him to leave the live broadcast so he could interact with ARMY by the end.



Seokjin also reminded fans that his own birthday was a few months away and after Jin left, Jungkook even had a mini-concert for fans.



