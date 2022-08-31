Ben Affleck's new wife Jennifer Lopez poses with her 'celebrity crush' David Gandy

Jennifer Lopez, who wed Ben Affleck last month in a lavish ceremony in Georgia, appeared with her 'celebrity crush' David Gandy in new photo shoot for a brand.



In 2014, JLo shared that Gandy was her 'celebrity crush' after she handpicked him to costar as her boyfriend in the music video for her hit single First Love.

The Marry Me actress, 53, looked stunning as she posed with the 42-yera-old top British male model for Dolce & Gabbana sunglasses. The singer/actress shared that he was her 'celebrity crush' after she handpicked him to costar as her love interest in the music video for her hit single 'First Love'.

Lopez's dashing husband Affleck would surely have a smile on his face to see his new wife with the person she had a crush as the two were looking amazing together.

Ben Affleck's sweetheart looks flawless every time she leaves her home whether she's wearing a designer gown or casual workout gears.