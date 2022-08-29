Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s Lilibet ‘unsmiling’: report

Insights into Prince Harry’s daughter Lilibet have surprised royal fans after revelations from the Meghan Markle interview came to light.
The admissions have been made in Meghan Markle’s latest interview with The Cut, with Allison P. Davis.
After setting the ambience the journalist claimed, “Lilibet, unsmiling with watchful bright-blue eyes, is brought out by her nanny,” while the interview with her mom Meghan Markle continues.
It also offers fans an in-depth understanding of the baby's facial features, “She is small and also ginger, and when there is a small person in the room not smiling, it is a reflex to do anything to entertain them,” the journalist explains.
“Harry starts dancing to his own beatboxing, and Meghan bends down and joins in and then I find myself doing it too, until she gives a lopsided smile and we all realize it’s a bit strange to be bonding in this way.”
