Thousands watch video of Johnny Depp's appearance at VMAs

Thousands of people watched as Johnny Depp appeared as a floating astronaut hovering above the crowd at MTV's Video Music Awards on Sunday.
Depp's face was digitally imposed inside the helmet of an space man, the inspiration for the VMAs Moon Person statue, and he delivered brief jokes throughout the live ceremony.
"I needed the work," the "Pirates of the Caribbean" star joked at the start of the show.
Later in the ceremony, Depp said he was available for "birthdays, bar mitzvahs, bat mitzvahs, weddings, wakes, any old thing you need."
