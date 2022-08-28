Tom Holland, Zendaya serve ultimate couple goals in latest pic

Tom Holland’s latest picture with his girlfriend Zendaya is making rounds on social media, serving perfect couple goals.
In pictures shared on DailyMail, Saturday Tom, 26, could be seen enjoying a fun scooter ride during a trip to Budapest. as he zipped along on a blue and black scooter behind his co-star love, 25, who raced ahead.
Tom cut a simple look for the fun outing in the Hungarian capital, donning a striped black and white shirt, black shorts, and trainers.
While Zendaya kept cool in a simple white vest top, grey shorts, and black loafers worn with white socks.
The couple, who went public with their romance last summer, didn't appear to have a care in the world as they took in the sights of the European city.
The outing comes after Tom recently revealed he is taking a break from social media because it is 'detrimental' to his mental state and he 'spirals' when he reads things about himself online. s they took in the sights of the European city.
