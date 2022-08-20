 
Netflix unveils release date of 'Indian Predator Diary': cast list and more

Most-awaited chapter 2 Indian serial killer series will be released soon on Neftlix and the trailer has just dropped

By Web Desk
August 20, 2022
Netflix unveils release date of 'Indian Predator Diary': cast list and more

Indian Predator Diary of a Serial Killer is a true-crime documentary series, set to release on Netflix on September 07, 2022.

This dark crime documentary series is the second chapter of the first   Indian Predator.


CAST LIST:

  • Altaf Hussain
  • Manjit Singh
  • Jitendra Sharma
  • Sanjay Bansal
  • Bunny Adhikari
  • Mukesh Pandey
  • Joginder Sharma
  • Himanshu Kumar
  • Saurav Kumar
  • Meenu
  • Nikhil Raj


For those unversed with the storyline, the suspect Raja is accused of murdering a journalist Dhirendra Singh, after her body is found cut into pieces and thrown into the river.

