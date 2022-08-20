Netflix unveils release date of 'Indian Predator Diary': cast list and more

Indian Predator Diary of a Serial Killer is a true-crime documentary series, set to release on Netflix on September 07, 2022.

This dark crime documentary series is the second chapter of the first Indian Predator.





CAST LIST:

Altaf Hussain

Manjit Singh

Jitendra Sharma

Sanjay Bansal

Bunny Adhikari

Mukesh Pandey

Joginder Sharma

Himanshu Kumar

Saurav Kumar

Meenu

Nikhil Raj





For those unversed with the storyline, the suspect Raja is accused of murdering a journalist Dhirendra Singh, after her body is found cut into pieces and thrown into the river.

Check it out:







