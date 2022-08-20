BLACKPINK starts global campaign 'Light Up The Pink' for 'Pink Venom' release Pics

BLACKPINK is officially making their long-awaited comeback with their released single, Pink Venom.
The group will return with their second full album after two years, Born Pink, on September 16, 2022, fans are excited over their second release.
YG Entertainment announced the 'Light Up The Pink' campaign with six major cities listed around the world.
Those cities will celebrate the group by lighting up in pink for girls' group comeback.
Fans have even begun uploading photos of famous monuments in New York, Los Angeles, and Seoul in the campaign to celebrate the campaign.
Tokyo, Shanghai, and Bangkok will also join the campaign in the evening on August 19, 2022.
