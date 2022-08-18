Machine Gun Kelly, Megan Fox are 'inseparable,' split rumours are baseless: Report

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox's breakup rumours are baseless as the couple is "inseparable" would marry soon.

An insider close to the lovebirds told Us Weekly that “everything is just fine” between the rapper, 32, and the actor, 36.

“No trouble in paradise,” the insider added. “Fans like to speculate, but they are still very much together.”

“They really are two peas in a pod and when they have time to spend together, they really are inseparable,” the outlet shared.

The source went on to reveal that the pair is in “the midst of wedding planning. They could be married by the end of this year or by early next year.”

Earlier, rumours spread on Twitter of MGK and Fox’s split after fans observed that the Jennifer's Body actor is not posting any snaps with her fiancé.

MGK, whose real name is Colson Baker, also seemingly put the rumours to rest during his concert in his hometown of Cleveland on Saturday when he said, “I talked to my wife before I got on stage tonight.”

“She said, ‘When you’re on stage, you’re where you love to be. Don’t think about anything, you don’t have to prove anything to anybody. They all came to see you, so just give them the best (expletive) performance of their life,’” the Bloody Valentine hit-maker added.