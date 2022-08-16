Bryce Dallas Howard weighs in on Jurassic World gender pay gap report

Bryce Dallas Howard recently opened up on the Jurassic World gender pay gap in her latest media interaction.



Speaking to Insider, The Help actress, who featured opposite Chris Prat in the trilogy, mentioned about a 2018 report that stated Howard was “paid $2 million less than Pratt for Fallen Kingdom (2018)”.

However, the actress revealed that she was offered “so much less” than her co-star Pratt in the movie.

“When I started negotiating for 'Jurassic,' it was 2014, and it was a different world, and I was at a great disadvantage,” she explained.

The actress continued, “And, unfortunately, you have to sign up for three movies, and so your deals are set.”

Howard recalled discussing the disparity with Pratt who made sure that she got equal pay on franchise-related opportunities including theme park rides and video games.

The actress reiterated Pratt words and said, “You guys don't even have to do anything. I'm gonna do all the negotiating. We are gonna be paid the same, and you don't have to think about this, Bryce.’”

The Spiderman actress was all praise for Pratt for his efforts.

“I've been paid more for those kinds of things than I ever was for the movie,” she added.