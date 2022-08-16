Sidharth Malhotra opens up on wedding plans with Kiara Advani

Sidharth Malhotra recently disclosed that he manifests a 'roka(wedding)' with rumoured girlfriend Kiara Advani in the seventh episode of Koffee with Karan season 7.



The teaser of the upcoming episode is released this weak, featuring the 'Punjabi boys' Vicky Kaushal and Sidharth Malhotra.

The episode has already sparked frenzy amongst fans, especially after the boys are spotted discussing about their ladyloves Katrina Kaif and Kiara Advani.

In the trailer, all three of the guys recalled the moment from previous season of Koffee with Karan when Vicky was told about his now-wife Katrina's comment about how they will look good together. Vicky recreated the same action as last time by swooning and he fell in Sidharth's lap this time.



The Shershah star also had a slip of the tongue as he revealed that he manifests the same for himself as Vicky and Katrina. On being investigated further by Karan, he regained his composure and was called a ‘beeba munda (simple innocent boy)' for it.

Koffee with Karan's current season began last month in July and has hosted actors Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Akshay Kumar, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Ananya Panday, Vijay Deverakonda, Kareena Kapoor, Aamir Khan, Sonam Kapoor, and Arjun Kapoor so far.



