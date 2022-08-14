‘Darlings’ star Vijay Varma opens up about career struggle, eventual success

Vijay Verma rose to fame right after his remarkable performance in Pink, and as per the Darlings actor, his journey in the film industry wasn’t easy.
In an interview with Hindustan Times, Varma opened up about his initial days in the film industry where he did not have the liberty to choose roles. Yet, he made sure to pick up the best projects and stayed consistent through the learning process.
The actor said, “I was told ‘tu Shah Rukh Khan nahin hai’ (you aren’t Shah Rukh Khan) multiple times.”
Varma added: “I could have lost my motivation pretty easily, but I tried my best and stayed consistent throughout the process. And today, Shah Rukh Khan has employed me.”
He further added, “Now that I have a small body of work, I can’t afford to repeat what I’ve done before. So, that becomes one of the criteria while choosing the script.”
“The other is to understand what I am doing in the film and the third, and the most important, is what is the film doing, what it is saying and how well it is saying it,” Varma concluded.
