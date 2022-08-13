Ranveer Singh on Mumbai police radar for ‘bold’ photoshoot

Ranveer Singh is known for his quirky dressing sense, and seems like he took it too far this time

Ranveer Singh is known for his unique sense of dressing but with that, Ranveer also knows the art of staying in the news.

He recently took it way too far and did a ‘nude’ photoshoot for Paper magazine with the pictures going viral with some even filing official complaints against it with the police.

Now, as per India Today, the actor is reportedly about to be summoned by Mumbai Police for the same.

He is accused of “hurting the sentiments of women” with his risqué photoshoot, as per the complaint filed against him.

The actor is out of town at the moment, and will reportedly be appearing before Mumbai Police latest by August 22.