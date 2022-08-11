Celebrities are ditching Johnny Depp

Days after it was reported a host of celebrities have withdrawn their likes from Johnny Depp's post-trial statement on Instagram, it has been noted that his followers from the entertainment industry are reluctant to react to his Instagram posts.

Although his posts have drawn millions of likes recently, no prominent celebrity has reacted to them.

Several celebrities removed their likes two months after he emerged victoriously from his defamation court battle against ex-wife Amber Heard, Newsweek reported earlier this month.

After the verdict was delivered, Depp, who had received a strong wave of support on social media during the trial, shared a statement on Instagram, in which he said that the "jury gave me my life back."

The Instagram post attracted more than 19 million likes, with a host of celebrities counting themselves among those who showed their support through social media.

According to Newsweek, following the verdict, a list of celebrities who had liked the post was collated by Reddit users. This list has now been used to compare whose likes have remained on the post.

According to a Twitter thread shared by a Heard supporter, likes by stars including Elle Fanning, Bella Hadid, Orlando Bloom, Robert Downey Jr., Zoey Deutch, Sophie Turner, and Joey King appear to have vanished from Depp's post.