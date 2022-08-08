Madonna lip-syncs ‘Break My Soul’ remix in latest video: watch

The Queen of Pop, Madonna has once again grabbed the attention of her millions of fans with her latest video on social media.
The Like a Virgin hitmaker shared a heavily filtered close-up video of her face as she lip-synced over both her and Beyonce's lines in The Queens remix of Break My Soul.
The 63-year-old hitmaker, showed off remarkably smooth features as she mouthed the words to her iconic song Vogue and Beyonce's Break My Soul track for the remix.
Madonna had perfectly styled long blonde hair for the short video and a filter which added false eyelashes, lipstick, and sparkles.
Hours before, Beyonce 40, Madonna appeared with another in a racy shot in promotion of their new collaboration, Break My Soul (The Queens Remix).
Beyonce released the collaboration with pop icon Madonna on Friday, her latest in a string of remixes. While it is technically a new song, Variety reported that Madonna didn't seem to record anything new for the remix.
