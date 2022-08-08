Meghan Markle ‘went forensic’ over Prince Harry research: report

Meghan Markle has come under fire for having gone completely “gone forensic” on his research for Prince Harry.

This revelation has been made by royal author and biographer Tom Bower, in his most recent interview with GB News.

He claimed, “Meghan’s google search was more forensic. As the master of online research for The Tig, she instinctively searched Google for information,

“I think that Meghan was on a manhunt. She was looking for a husband — and an English husband — and Harry was available.”

For those unversed, Meghan previously admitted to Oprah in her tell-all interview, about how she ‘would never dream’ of Googling her husband.

At the time she claimed, “I’d never looked up my husband online. I just didn’t feel a need to because everything that I needed to know, he was sharing with me, right? Everything that we thought I needed to know, he was telling me.”