Deepika Padukone credits mother for recognising her mental illness

Deepika Padukone gave credit to her mother for identifying the symptoms of her depression

Bollywood starlet Deepika Padukone gave credit to her mother Ujwala Padukone for identifying the symptoms of her depression timely, reported The Indian Express.

The actress during an event in Mumbai said: “I give all the credit to my mother for recognising the signs and symptoms because it just happened out of the blue. It was all going well.”

“I was on a career high so there was no apparent reason as to why I felt the way I felt. I would break down for no reason. There were days when I just didn’t want to wake up. I would sleep because sleep for me was an escape,” she added.

Deepika then stated: “I was suicidal at times, so had to deal with that.”

The Gehraiyaan actress further said: “My parents live in Bangalore. So every time they visited me, even now when they visit me, I always put on a brave front that everything’s okay. You always want to show your parents that you are fine.”

Earlier in 2021, Deepika Padukone started an NGO Live Love Laugh Foundation aiming to help people dealing with mental health.