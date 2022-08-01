 
Monday August 01, 2022
Entertainment

Meghan Markle’s political dreams ‘not for the faint hearted’: ‘Can’t sue left and right’

Meghan Markle warned she ‘can’t keep suing people if politics is her final goal

By Web Desk
August 01, 2022

File Footage

Meghan Markle issued a dire warning about being able to bear what she dishes out and told to refrain from suing people if politics is her long-term goal.

This has been shared by royal author and biographer Tom Bower.

He made the revelations while speaking to Palace Confidential and was quoted saying, “Her problem is twofold: One is that it’s very badly paid and Meghan needs a lot of money to live, and secondly you’ve got to be pretty tough in a political fight.”

“Whether she has the ability to be so tough and insensitive to go with the rocks and rolls, we’ll see – she can’t sue people as she’d like to in Britain for attacking her.”

“I think she’d quite like a political role, I think she’ll first wait to see her children into school, she’ll build the foundations for it.”

Before concluding he added, “But she’s a very good-looking woman, she’s sassy, she’s got her issues like parental rights – there have been worse people who have been congresswomen, so there’s a good chance.”