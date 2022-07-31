Prince Harry, Meghan MArkle warned ‘Firm has sharp teeth’: ‘Done baiting’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been put on blast for their sordid attempts to bait the Royal Family when they “have very sharp teeth.”

This warning has been issued by royal commentator Daniela Elser.

She laid it all bare in a new piece for News.com.au and wrote, “If Harry’s book and/or their Netflix series sees them paint big fresh targets on the monarchy’s backs then will Queen & co. sit idly by and suffer through a fresh hellish round of monarchical character assassinations?”



She also warned against trying to bait the Windsors since “the Firm has some very sharp teeth”.

She also slipped in a jibe and added, “Thus far the Sussexes’ repeated media provocations have been met with a certain imperviousness and contrived dismissiveness from London but should the duke and duchess continue to bait the Royal Family, we might soon discover that The Firm has some very sharp teeth.”