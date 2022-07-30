Prince Philip's will to be kept private

The Guardian lost a Court of Appeal challenge over the decision to exclude press from a hearing about keeping Prince Philip's will private.

According to royal correspondent Omid Scobie, "In the UK wills are open to public inspection after death. The paper called it a "serious interference with open justice".

Responding to a question online, the author of 'Finding Freedom" said, "If filed with the Probate Registry (the only way to make a will legal) then it becomes a public document after death and anyone can apply to see."

He said, "it has long been convention that senior royals can apply to the president of the Family Division of the High Court to seal theirs."