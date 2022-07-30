Prince Philip's will to be kept private

The Guardian lost a Court of Appeal challenge over the decision to exclude press from a hearing about keeping Prince Philip's will private.
According to royal correspondent Omid Scobie, "In the UK wills are open to public inspection after death. The paper called it a "serious interference with open justice".
Responding to a question online, the author of 'Finding Freedom" said, "If filed with the Probate Registry (the only way to make a will legal) then it becomes a public document after death and anyone can apply to see."
He said, "it has long been convention that senior royals can apply to the president of the Family Division of the High Court to seal theirs."
Katy Perry serves a drop-dead gorgeous look in an orange maxi skirt and purple bodysuit as she attended event at...
Audrina Patridge shares reason of her break-up with Chris Pine
Ariana Grande responds to offensive comment over her choices
"My behavior was unacceptable, and I'm here whenever you're ready to talk," Will Smith tells Chris Rock in a new video...
Candace Cameron Bure’s daughter speaks her heart out on this whole JoJo Siwa matter
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner shares 17-year-old daughter