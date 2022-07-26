Britney Spears to make musical comeback with Elton John

File Footage

Britney Spears teamed up with Elton John to make her highly anticipated comeback to musical world following her conservatorship termination.



The duo reportedly met at a Beverly Hills recording studio last week to record a new version of the 1971 hit Tiny Dancer.

“This was Elton’s idea, and Britney is a huge fan. They have recorded a remix of ‘Tiny Dancer’ as a full duet — and it is incredible,” an insider told Page Six.

“Britney was in the studio in Beverly Hills last week with Elton for the super-secret recording session overseen by uber-producer Andrew Watt,” the source revealed.

Watt has previously worked with Justin Bieber, Miley Cyrus, Pearl Jam and Ozzy Osbourne and also won the 2021 Grammy Award for Producer of the Year.

“They’ve already played it for people at their record label, and everybody is freaking out. It is so good,” the source continued. “They are saying this is going to be the song of the summer.

“Britney is officially back. She’s back to work, and she’s super excited,” the insider said.

The insider further disclosed that the comeback song of the Toxic hit-maker is slated to be released next month by Universal Music.