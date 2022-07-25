Princess Eugenie, Beatrice’s bond with William ‘struggling’ over Andrew row

file footage

Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice’s bond with their cousin Prince William, the future King, is said to be ‘struggling’ as William continues to rally against their father, the disgraced Duke of York, Prince Andrew, as per a royal expert quoted by Express UK.



Royal commentator Neil Sean weighed in on the York sisters’ relationship with Prince William amid reports that the heir to the throne has actively been campaigning within the royal family to keep Prince Andrew away from public life as a royal after his sex case.

Sean said: “There is a big story breaking in the Royal Family that has remained under the radar largely, and it's to do with Prince William, the Duchess of Cambridge, and William's father Prince Charles.”

He continued: “According to very good sources, Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice are seemingly struggling to remain cordial with Prince William, Catherine, and Charles.”

“It stems from the deal organised by William, the Queen, and Prince Charles to remove their father Prince Andrew from royal duties following his disgrace in recent years,” Sean explained.

“The thawing between the two families has been difficult. Prince William and Charles are doing this for the benefit of the monarchy. They are reading the public mood, which is saying that Andrew should permanently retire from public life,” Sean said.

He then added: “But Andrew wants to make a return which he thinks could be achieved by his daughters carrying out charitable work.”

Prince Andrew was forced to take a backseat from royal duties in 2019 after he was accused of sexual assault by a victim of convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein, who he had been friends been.

His military titles were also stripped in January 2021, just months before he settled the sex abuse case against him.