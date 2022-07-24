Kim Woo Bin opens up about resuming acting with 'Alienoid'

The Uncontrollably Fond actor Kim Woo Bin stepped into the industry again with his new release Alienoid. The action Sci-fi starring Kim Woo Bin is about the happenings that occur when the time portal opens and leads the Taoists from the Goryeo Dynasty to the people in 2022 who are chasing down an alien prisoner who is captured inside the human body.

The movie is directed by Choi Dong Hoon, and the star-studded cast includes Kim Woo Bin, Ryu Jun Yeol, So Ji Sub, Kim Tae Ri, Honey Lee, and many others.

Kim Woo Bin was diagnosed with nasopharyngeal cancer in 2017, which halted his career until he returned to the industry in 2019. Different producers and directors like Choi Dong Hoon and Cho Eui Seok approached the actor for their upcoming projects.

Talking about his first day at Alienoid, Kim Woo Bin mentioned how the atmosphere felt welcoming to him, saying "I can't forget the air of that day, I was extremely flustered."

The actor has been in the industry for 15 years and has been writing thank you diary every day to express gratitude for his success. "I started my career with absolutely nothing, and luckily I've received a lot of bigger things than I had. I want to appreciate that always" he explained.

Kim Woo Bin's full interview will be available in the August issue of @star1.