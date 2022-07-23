Billie Eilish shares ‘disappointing’ news about third album

Billie Eilish expressed 'disappointment' to reveal that the singer will not be releasing her third album anytime soon.

During her conversation on Apple Music, the Bad Guy hitmaker said, “We’re going to hopefully make another album in the next year. I mean, it’s crazy.

“I hate to say this because I know it’s a disappointment to people that think, ‘Oh my God, they’re making an album. It’s going to come out soon'. TV and The 30th are the only songs that we have.”

She explained further: “These songs are really current for me. They’re songs I want to have said right now.

“I was talking to Finneas and I was like, ‘You know what, man? I don’t want to wait until the next album cycle to put these songs on an album’.

“And then it’s like, ‘Wow, we have these two guitar songs that are two years old’,” she added.