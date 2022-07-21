Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s popularity in US takes a dive: ‘Not what it was’

file footage

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s dwindling popularity in the US was punctuated by the lack of enthusiasm and attendance at their UN General Assembly appearance on Monday, a royal expert has said as per The Daily Star.



Royal commentator Neil Sean took to his YouTube channel earlier to comment on Prince Harry and Meghan’s visit to the UN Headquarters in New York this week where Harry delivered a keynote speech to mark Nelson Mandela Day.

As per Sean: “One of the things I find very strange about this whole concept is just how sad Prince Harry looks throughout it.”

“Even when he was arriving it kind of looked like everything was a burden,” Sean went on to say, adding, “The bigger problem for Harry and Meghan and their brand, and more importantly their PR team, is they’ve got to really decide how to make themselves more palatable for the public.”

Sean then suggested that Prince Harry and Meghan appeared dejected with the turnout for the event, saying: “When they arrived at the auditorium, they expected that to be packed to the rafters, standing room only.”

“As we can see from the pictures, it wasn’t that greatly attended. Is that because they limited the numbers? Is that because people weren’t interested? Either way though this has become a very harsh reality for Harry and Meghan.”

“This is really solidifying the fact that their popularity is simply not what it was 18 months ago, even a year ago. One of the things they would like to see change is this; they really would like to see Prince Harry showing a more jovial side, looking like he wishes to be there,” Sean concluded.