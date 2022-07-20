Prince William, Harry’s cousin Lady Kitty Spencer shares rare photo of her husband

Prince William, Harry’s cousin Lady Kitty Spencer shares rare photo of husband

Prince William and Prince Harry’s cousin Lady Kitty Spencer shared a rare stunning photo with her husband Michael Lewis ahead of their first wedding anniversary on the weekend.



Michael Lewis, 63 is the South Africa-born fashion tycoon and prefers to stay out of public eye and social media.

Princess Diana’s niece, 31 took to her Instagram handle and posted photos from show in Sicily.

She posted the pictures with caption “Back to where it all began: the 10 Year Anniversary Alta Moda Show in Sicily. What a magic moment to watch the show from Piazza Duomo in Siracusa.”

Lady Kitty and Michael Lewis got married on July 24 last year after they went public with their romance in May 2019.

Lewis is five years older than Lady Kitty's father, Earl Spencer.

He has three adult children with other wife Leola, whom he married in 1985.