Photos: Lucy Hale joins Cameron Fuller for dinner date

Hollywood actor Lucy Hale was seen spending some time with actor Cameron Fuller, fuelling the dating rumours.

The Pretty Little Liers star looked drop-dead gorgeous in blue jeans and a silky blouse while she stepped out for a dinner with Cameron at a celebrity hotspot in Santa Monica.

Hale kept her look simple and elegant for her visit to the Italian restaurant Georgio Baldi as she donned a pair of light, blue jeans and added a short-sleeved, brown satin blouse which she chose to tuck in.

Meanwhile, Cameron also kept his look casual, donning a pair of blue jeans and a navy button-up shirt with red stripes.

The two haven't commented or publicly confirmed any dating or relationship rumors, but appear to enjoy spending time together.