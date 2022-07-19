‘Nervous’ Prince Harry ‘controlled’ by Meghan at UN: Body language expert

file footage

Meghan Markle allegedly ‘controlled’ a ‘nervous’ Prince Harry at the UN headquarters on Monday, July 18, as per a body language expert quoted by The Daily Star.



The Duke of Sussex was invited to the UN General Assembly in New York to deliver a keynote speech for Nelson Mandela International Day, with his wife, the Duchess of Sussex, in tow.

While many royal experts criticised Harry’s speech at the event, body language expert Jesus Enrique Rosas took to YouTube to share his thoughts after analysing footage of Harry and Meghan from the event.

Talking about a specific moment when Harry and Meghan were seen sitting together, Rosas said: “Meghan goes and grabs his hand, and you can confirm that Harry was still smiling at that moment.”

“The moment she touches his hand, what happens with his expression? It changes completely looking the other way, like hiding his expression from Meghan. She grabs his hand in a controlling gesture, you can see that her hand is absolutely covering him, and he looks away and he lets go of it.”

“He takes his hand away like, ‘don’t rub my hand’,” he added.

Rosas further shared that Prince Harry also appeared ‘nervous’ before the speech, saying: “He is unusually stiff; look at his neck, it’s totally straight, it’s not moving that much.”

During his speech, Prince Harry notably mentioned his late mother, Princess Diana, as well, saying: “For me, there’s one photo of Mandela that stands out. On my wall and in my heart every day there is an image of Mandela and my mother meeting in Cape Town in 1997.”