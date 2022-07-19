Prince Harry addresses UN General Assembly

Prince Harry blasted world leaders for a "global assault on democracy and freedom" in an address to the United Nations General Assembly on Monday.



The Duke of Sussex seemingly waded into US politics as he also slammed the 'rolling back of constitutional rights' during his keynote speech in New York City.

Harry and Meghan arrived hand in hand ahead of his speech to delegates on climate change and poverty during the two hour meeting.

Speaking this afternoon in New York to commemorate the life of Nelson Mandela, the Duke of Sussex reflected on the former South African leader's life, revealing a treasured picture he still hangs on his wall was of the anti-apartheid activist with his late mother, Princess Diana. In a series of scathing remarks, he criticised world leaders for the many crises currently being faced.

Condemning inaction on climate change, he stated: "As we sit here today, our world is on fire".

"We're living through a pandemic that continues to ravage communities in every corner of the globe. Climate change [is] wreaking havoc on our planet, with the most vulnerable suffering most of all."

Referencing Putin's invasion of Ukraine and the US Supreme Court's recent decision to overturn Roe v Wade, the Duke decried "the few weaponising lies and disinformation and lies at the expense of the many.

"From the horrific war in Ukraine to the rolling back of constitutional rights here in the United States, we are witnessing a global assault on democracy and freedom - the cause of Mandela's life."

The Duke told the UN: "As happens so often in history, the consequences of some of the most powerful people in some of the wealthiest countries are being felt even more deeply across the continent of Africa.