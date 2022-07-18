Yazmin Oukellou reveals how horrifying car crash takes a toll on her mental health

Yazmin Oukhellou recently opens up about the traumatic experience of brutal car crash and how she’s been coping with grief and loss in the aftermath.



Speaking to The Sun, The Only Way is Essex star revealed that she is on a road to recovery at home in Essex surrounded by her loved ones after the horrific accident, which sadly killed her boyfriend Jake McLean.

“I have nightmares every single night since the accident. I have not stopped waking up in the night about it,” said Yazmin.

The television personality explained that the grief and shock have taken a toll on her mental health for which she requires therapy. She also added that she hasn't left her mother’s side since the accident.

“I now sleep with my mum in same bed. She stays with me every night following the horror crash,” mentioned the reality star.

Reportedly, Yazmin had been on holiday with Jake in the resort of Bodrum where the terrifying incident took place. In all this, she broke her trapped arm to escape the crash and rushed for help, while Jake laid unconscious.

“I severed an artery and a nerve, that’s why I bled so much,” she told outlet, adding, “I was trying to wake Jake up thinking he might be unconscious.”

After this horrifying experience, “I see life in a different way,” remarked Yazmin.

Meanwhile, the UK doctors suggested that the TOWIE star might also need plastic surgery because of her “permanent scarring” however, they warned Yazmin she would not be able to “full use of her right arm again”.