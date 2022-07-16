Meghan Markle, Prince Harry called THESE adorable names by Archie

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's son, Archie Harrison, has heartwarming names for his parents.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who live in California along with their children, hinted at what their babies call them in 2021.
For their Christmas card, the couple sent greetings to their loved ones with a photo of Archie.
The card read: "This year, 2021, we welcomed our daughter, Lilibet, to the world.
"Archie made us a 'Mama' and a 'Papa,' and Lili made us a family."
The couple is also parents to Lilibet Diana, born in 2021, months after Meghan announced her pregnancy at Oprah Winfrey's show.
