Kim Kardashian lands in Australia for romantic reunion with Pete Davidson

Kim Kardashian touched down in Australia to reunite with boyfriend Pete Davidson after baseless break up rumours.

The reality TV star landed at Cairns Airport in Queensland on her luxury private jet for a romantic meetup with former Saturday Night Live star.

The 41-year-old will reportedly “spend few days” with the comedian, who is busy shooting for his upcoming movie with Orlando Bloom.

“It's a short visit but she's really excited to go,” an insider spilled to Daily Mail.

“They've both been so busy with work commitments so this is a much needed break and they are looking forward to time together,” the source added.

Meanwhile, another source spilled to The Sun, "Kim is due to stay with him for a few days. She has said she intends to stay with Pete in his room at the resort he’s staying at, and not do much else!"

The couple was apart for four weeks due to their work schedules which sparked speculations that the lovebirds have broken up.

However, the rumours were put to rest after the Skims founder dropped some adorable snaps with Davidson on Monday indicating that they haven’t spilt up.