Meghan Markle 'throwing herself' into working on Spotify podcast

file footage

Meghan Markle, dubbed ‘Princess of Montecito’ by locals and neighbours, is reportedly putting the work in for her Spotify podcast titled Archetypes, a source close to the Duchess of Sussex told Closer magazine.



As per the insider, Meghan is known to host several business meetings in five-star hotels in California, despite sharing a nine-bedroom mansion with husband Prince Harry and their two children, Archie and Lilibet.

The source revealed: “Their home is large enough to host most of her business meetings, but sometimes Meghan will secretly book a conference room at the five-star Beverly Hills Hotel, known to locals as The Pink Palace.”

“She’s throwing herself into work on her podcast at the moment, which she can work on from home,” the insider further shared.

The same source also revealed that Meghan’s lavish lifestyle has earned her the title of ‘Princess of Montecito’, and that she is known to ask for ‘exclusive secluded’ tables when going out for dinners and lunches at upscale restaurants.