Kirsten Dunst marries longtime boyfriend Jesse Plemons in Jamaica

Congratulations started to pour in for Hollywood actress Kirsten Dunst, who finally said yes to her longtime boyfriend Jesse Plemons.

The newly married couple secretly tied the knot last weekend at the Golden Eye luxury resort near Ocho Rios, Jamaica, as per reports, after sharing six years of their lives and two kids together.

A rep for Dunst told the media outlets, “I can just confirmed they got married. No other details will be given.”

Dunst, 40, and Plemons, 34, began dating in 2016 after meeting on the set of the FX show Fargo after Dunst had split from her boyfriend at the time, Garrett Hedlund.

Dunst and Plemons got engaged in 2017 and welcomed their first child together, son Ennis, in May 2018. They became a family of four when their son James was born in May 2021.