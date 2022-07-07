Prince Andrew team was unaware of Jeffrey Epstein interview 'consequences'

Prince Andrew was delighted after his 2019 interview with BBC, claims new documentary.

Sam McAlister, who sat in with the Duke of York to discuss his association with sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein, says the royal genuinely believed his interview went perfect.

In an extract published in the Daily Mail, she reveals: "Each time I thought it couldn’t get any worse, it did.’

She goes on: "I could barely believe his people hadn’t stopped the interview. I would have, despite the consequences. ‘“How did you think it went?” I asked the equerry. She beamed. “Wasn’t he wonderful!” she said.

"I’d expected [Andrew’s then private secretary] Amanda Thirsk to be distraught, the prince to look shaken or concerned, but she was smiling, and he seemed ebullient.

"And then it hit me: he actually thought it had gone well. He was in such a good mood that he offered us all a tour of the palace."

Andrew consequently lost his military titles and royal patronages over alleged sexual assault on American victim Virginia Giuffre.