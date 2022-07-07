David Bvekham, Gemma Chan, Hugh Grant attend Wimbledon

Hugh Jackman, Gemma Chan, and David Beckham attended the Simona Halep vs. Amanda Anisimova tennis match with their families, friends, and significant others.
David Beckham 47, seated himself with his mother at the Royal Box.
The former footballer looked lavish in a mud-brown blazer styled over a blue-over-white striped shirt with a brown spotted tie and white trousers. David’s mother, Sandra dressed matching son’s fashion, wearing a white jacket over an earthy top.
The 60-year-old actor Hugh Grant was spotted sharing a moment with her 42-year-old wife Anna Elisabet Eberstein, while watching the game.
The star was caught laughing and smiling in a light grey coat over white shirt, while Anna caught attention in a blue polka dot dress.
Gemma Chan also paired with boyfriend Dominic Cooper, who looked dashing in a blue suit, with a white shirt and beige tie. The Eternals actress nailed a green dress.
